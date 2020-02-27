Gb Resort Rewards Its Best Employees

A Grand Bahama resort honoured several of its 60 employees during the bi-annual Pelican Awards Ceremony.

Della Bridgewater, Pelican Bay's operations manager, said: "2019 was a particularly challenging year for us because of Hurricane Dorian, but our employees really stepped up to make sure that the property was able to remain open.

"These awards give us an opportunity to showcase those who have given outstanding service and made exceptional contributions to our overall business success, and were unflappable in the aftermath of Dorian."

This year's Pelican Awards highlighted 17 employees who were recognised for invaluable contributions at work and exemplified excellence. Awards were presented in various categories .

Antique McKinney, who has been employed at Pelican Bay for just 18 months, received the award for Front House employee of the year. "I can't describe how wonderful it is to know that you are a valued member of your work environment," said McKinney. "It's a reminder to us all that our contributions matter and that our employer appreciates our efforts."

Also taking awards were employees such as Leroy Darling, who was awarded the trophy for Back of the House employee of the year, while Jordan Missick and Eddison Davis - both supervisors - were recognised for their work.

Pelican Bay opened its doors as soon as the post-Dorian all-clear was given in Grand Bahama, just as it did following Hurricane Matthew in 2016. The hotel made rooms available for persons involved in restoration efforts and, as more of Grand Bahama's essential services were restored, the hotel was able to open even more of its room inventory, providing assistance for those who needed shelter.

"Our staff was back at work as soon as the all-clear was given," said Magnus Alnebeck, Pelican Bay's general manager. "Everyone stepped up and helped us open, and we are eternally grateful for the fact that they gave us 100 percent even though they were also impacted by the storm."

To celebrate their efforts, and show appreciation for their hard work, employees were treated to much-needed trips to New Providence and Florida before the end of 2019. The off-island getaways were an opportunity for employees to relax and recharge post-Dorian.

Pelican Bay is now fully operational, including its restaurant, Sabor, and Bones Bar. "We are a resilient hotel," said Mr Alnebeck. "We have weathered Frances, Jeanne, Mathew and now Dorian. We have a hard crew of workers who care very much about our island and the tourism business. I congratulate them all for their dedication to us, and to the business of making guests happy."