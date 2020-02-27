Keep It Illegal: Christian Council Key Official Rejects Opening Door To Legal Cannabis

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A leading Christian Council official advising the body on its position on marijuana has come out against legalising the recreational use of the drug.

Pastor Dave Burrows is heading the Bahamas Christian Council’s committee examining the substance and its legal status in the country.

He gave insight yesterday into the possible position the council could take on the matter, telling The Tribune he supports reducing penalties but believes eliminating deterrents even for small amounts of marijuana would harm the country.

He is expected to submit his committee’s report to the Christian Council on March 10 before releasing it to the public. “I believe we have more than enough intoxication and impairment in our society so any increase in the level of consumption I cannot see producing a net benefit to our country,” he wrote in a discussion paper shared with this newspaper.

“As one who has worked in the field for years and seen the damage of drugs to personal well being and professional development, I cannot in good conscience support increased levels of intoxication.”

He cited research showing that after Colorado legalised marijuana, the state ranked number one in the US for youth marijuana use. Studies have linked

marijuana use among children and adolescents to cognitive deficits.

“Interestingly, the law (in Colorado) states that marijuana is only legal for those over 21 years old but usage among teenagers and children increased exponentially,” Pastor Burrows wrote. “So the first question of whether it will help our people particularly our youth seems to reflect that it will not help because we are likely to see increased level of consumption among youth and children.”

He also cited Colorado studies showing traffic deaths rose after recreational marijuana use was legalised. However, some experts say evidence is inconclusive about whether legalising marijuana leads to increased traffic incidents long-term.

Pastor Burrows cautioned about potential abuse of using marijuana for medical purposes. “A lot of people are for medicinal marijuana but their motive is not medicine,” he said yesterday. “People want to be free to get high and use medical marijuana as an excuse. I have several friends in California, one a former member of the Crips, and he has this medical marijuana prescription and we all know he doesn’t have any medical condition.”

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis reiterated his support for marijuana reform during a Free National Movement rally on Tuesday night. The Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana has recommended decriminalising possession of up to ounce of the substance for people 21 years or older. The commission also recommends granting Rastafarians the right to use cannabis as a sacrament, a position Pastor Burrows opposes.

“It is kinda hard to create a separate category of citizens,” he said. “I understand and respect everyone’s religious beliefs but from my own previous research with marijuana, it is a mind altering drug and whatever purpose people use it for, you get (messed) up. I definitely would not want to knock anyone’s religion or say anything negative from that perspective, but it’s hard to see that you would create a privilege for a special class when it’s a mind-altering substance.”

Mr Burrows said he was surprised the Bahamas National Committee on Marijuana’s consultation exercises did not encompass him.

“There could’ve been better consultation,” he said, “particularly I was surprised no one had contacted me because I am an expert in marijuana and I have several perspectives on it so I would have expected someone to contact me. I’m a graduate of Harlem in Nassau (McQuay Street) and University of Warren Street, a famous spot back in the day so I’m a street graduate, I know about these things.”