Keep It Illegal: Christian Council Key Official Rejects Opening Door To Legal Cannabis

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
A leading Christian Council official advising the body on its position on marijuana has come out against legalising the recreational use of the drug.
Pastor Dave Burrows is heading the Bahamas Christian Council’s committee examining the substance and its legal status in the country.
He gave insight yesterday into the possible position the council could take on the matter, telling The Tribune he supports reducing penalties but believes eliminating deterrents even for small amounts of marijuana would harm the country.
He is expected to submit his committee’s report to the Christian Council on March 10 before releasing it to the public. “I believe we have more than enough intoxication and impairment in our society so any increase in the level of consumption I cannot see producing a net benefit to our country,” he wrote in a discussion paper shared with this newspaper.
“As one who has worked in the field for years and seen the damage of drugs to personal well being and professional development, I cannot in good conscience support increased levels of intoxication.”
He cited research showing that after Colorado legalised marijuana, the state ranked number one in the US for youth marijuana use. Studies have linked
marijuana use among children and adolescents to cognitive deficits.
“Interestingly, the law (in Colorado) states that marijuana is only legal for those over 21 years old but usage among teenagers and children increased exponentially,” Pastor Burrows wrote. “So the first question of whether it will help our people particularly our youth seems to reflect that it will not help because we are likely to see increased level of consumption among youth and children.”
He also cited Colorado studies showing traffic deaths rose after recreational marijuana use was legalised. However, some experts say evidence is inconclusive about whether legalising marijuana leads to increased traffic incidents long-term.
Pastor Burrows cautioned about potential abuse of using marijuana for medical purposes. “A lot of people are for medicinal marijuana but their motive is not medicine,” he said yesterday. “People want to be free to get high and use medical marijuana as an excuse. I have several friends in California, one a former member of the Crips, and he has this medical marijuana prescription and we all know he doesn’t have any medical condition.”
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis reiterated his support for marijuana reform during a Free National Movement rally on Tuesday night. The Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana has recommended decriminalising possession of up to ounce of the substance for people 21 years or older. The commission also recommends granting Rastafarians the right to use cannabis as a sacrament, a position Pastor Burrows opposes.
“It is kinda hard to create a separate category of citizens,” he said. “I understand and respect everyone’s religious beliefs but from my own previous research with marijuana, it is a mind altering drug and whatever purpose people use it for, you get (messed) up. I definitely would not want to knock anyone’s religion or say anything negative from that perspective, but it’s hard to see that you would create a privilege for a special class when it’s a mind-altering substance.”
Mr Burrows said he was surprised the Bahamas National Committee on Marijuana’s consultation exercises did not encompass him.
“There could’ve been better consultation,” he said, “particularly I was surprised no one had contacted me because I am an expert in marijuana and I have several perspectives on it so I would have expected someone to contact me. I’m a graduate of Harlem in Nassau (McQuay Street) and University of Warren Street, a famous spot back in the day so I’m a street graduate, I know about these things.”
Comments
proudloudandfnm 8 hours, 48 minutes ago
Legalize it, don't legalize, makes no difference. Kids and adults will still use it. At least with legalization you can monitor trends and adjust, rather than living in the dark making stats up every bloody day....
And you know what else? ENOUGH WITH THESE DAMNED PASTORS AND THEIR IGNORANT OPINIONS....
Well_mudda_take_sic 7 hours, 5 minutes ago
You obviously know absolutely nothing about the great body of medical evidence that conclusively ties serious cases of irreparable mental illness in teenagers to their smoking of today's genetically engineered super potent strains of marijuana. Your level of ignorance must have you living a truly blissful life.
proudloudandfnm 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
I know the right puts out pure bull just about every year. most of it scare tactics and all of it pure bs...
joeblow 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
... then stop blowing hot air and just visit Sandilands to get the real facts on marijuana's effects on people in our population for yourself!
DWW 7 hours, 56 minutes ago
because it is so christian like to lock people up. every point he makes is complete an utter poppycock. he just doesn't want to lose his flock and his nice cushy income.
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
Did you hear Neil Ellis talk about post illegal gaming regularization? He said he was shocked at the number of husbands coming in asking for help with their wives. I don't have any numbers but my intuition tells me the people who will be most at risk will be the straight laced people, the ones who never smoked, never drank, the ones who may try it because it's legal right? It can't be that bad. Drugs react differently with different people. Addictive substances work differently with different people. I think the pastor is right.
joeblow 7 hours, 50 minutes ago
What most people in this country do not realize is that first world countries see their populations as never ending sources of income through taxes. The decriminalization of certain acts (prostitution) and drugs (mushrooms and marijuana) has nothing to do with the moral implications of those choices, but generating tax revenue. Having seen what drugs have done and is still doing to many in this country I think legalization would be a bad idea. But then again, politicians want to keep the dumbed down happy because it equals votes!
jackbnimble 6 hours, 37 minutes ago
Pastor Borrows is from the streets but outside of that I’m sure he and his church did extensive research on this. I believe him and support his statement.
proudloudandfnm 6 hours, 9 minutes ago
You actually think a church does research?????
That'll be the day....
bogart 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
Pastor Burrows needs after decades....an decades...an decades....of having his Religeous Church colleagues...having weed as a religeous rite in their Rastafarian movement. Pastor Burrows first needs to have conversation with religeous colleagues brothers and sisters in the Rastafarian.
Dawes 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
Then ban Alcohol, fast food, sodas, smoking cigarettes, being fat and many other things as these all cause issues. But no the mighty weed is the one to worry about.
mckenziecpa 2 hours, 16 minutes ago
F**k dick head
Chucky 2 hours, 15 minutes ago
The Christian counsel’s position on marijuana, well that’s rich!
A bunch of backwards religious wing nuts who believe in a fairytale god and antiquated teachings from books “from the fairytale god”; they have an opinion. Just wait well I get a pen so I can take notes.
Better yet, abandon your religion, which you should have already done due to the barbaric views it holds and has held since inception. The get an education on a subject before you open your mouth.
Why does anyone give these “POS” a platform to speak.
joeblow 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
--- freedom of expression is a fundamental human right even if those views may differ from the views of others. Who gets to decide which opinions are the only ones worth hearing?
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 54 minutes ago
The majority of Bahamians lack the self-discipline and tact to handle legalized marijuana …….. We cannot look at North America and Europe as examples of "free societies" and compare that with our culture of slackness and unaccountability ……. If Bahamians won't stop at red lights and put on their seatbelts, why would they stop drinking/smoking weed and driving???? …… Who is going to police them and ticket all of these drunk/high persons????????? …… Bahamians like to say that they want order/discipline, but do not respond well to it.
hrysippus 57 minutes ago
Religion is the opiate of the people. Religious organizations in this country are completely unregulated. Anyone can start a church and begin soliciting weekly tithes. It is time that this large sector of our economy was not only regulated but also taxed. Surely the Christian Council will agree that it is only fair to give Caesar his renderings, Yes?
sealice 51 minutes ago
the BCC shouldn't have any say in the politics of the Bahamas. We are real Bahamians with real needs that a bunch of child molesters and their fictional books can help us with.....
