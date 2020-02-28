Coin Drive Aims To Help Pinewood's Flooding Issue

By Farah Johnson

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

RESIDENTS of Pinewood will host a coin drive Saturday to help raise funds to address the community’s chronic flooding issue.

The initiative, spearheaded by long-time resident and farmer Jerad Darville, is geared towards inspiring the community to come together to achieve a “communal good” and improve an “otherwise condemned subdivision.”

“We’re trying to raise money for a water truck as a temporary solution for the flooding issues that have plagued Pinewood for many years under every government,” Mr Darville told The Tribune.

“Even though we understand that this is not the permanent fix, we also understand that we have hurricane season fastly approaching and the government has already stressed that there is no money inside the budget for them to be able to assist us.”

Mr Darville said instead of complaining, the community has decided to take a “solution-based approach” and come together to raise funds for a water truck.

He explained that the vehicle would allow residents to “re-route” water that settles in the community after heavy rainfalls.

“Once the waters rise, we’re going to dispatch the pump truck, suck out the water and displace it so that we could alleviate the environmental issues with the water settling,” he explained.

“The water would then be re-channeled and utilized to irrigate small Pinewood community farms, provide public access to free water and the like.”

According to Mr Darville, Pinewood struggles with flooding because the drains in the area are not “properly maintained.”

He said he believed the water pump truck would help to remove settled water and stop it from seeping into people’s homes.

“Every time it rains the water level rises,” he said. “And when the cars drive through the area, they often push water back into the homes.

“So we are looking to eliminate that problem, as well as (to address) damage to the structures of the home due to water settling for so long.”

Explaining how the coin drive will work, he added: “The Central Bank has officially made its position that it’s going to disband the use of the one cent.

“So we’re asking persons to donate their one cents and their small change to us so that we could be able to raise funds for a water truck.

“We’re looking to do this initiative to actually bring the community together and let everybody be a part owner inside the Pinewood community.”

The coin drive will begin on February 29, but the initiative will continue until the community reaches its $120,000 goal.

Pinewood residents are calling on the public to “help add to their pool of pennies.” They are also encouraging schools, churches and civic groups to donate.