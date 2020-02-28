Digitise Human Resources To Drive Better Efficiencies

Improving productivity and efficiency is critical for companies of all sizes in 2020 and beyond. And human resources information systems (HRIS) are helping them achieve this goal consistently. Acquiring HRIS software not only automates these tasks but ensures that the human resources department - and company as a whole - operates according to globally acceptable standards.

A huge HRIS benefit is that recurring tasks can be expedited with automation. Job letters, the calculation of incremental salary increases, training reports and other functions that are currently being manually generated are easily produced using this software.

HRIS is a lifesaver for sourcing and recruitment processes. It improves the ability to reach large candidate pools when it comes to job openings. This software can apply higher selection standards to applications, speed up the onboarding process with mobile accessibility, and reduce associated paperwork - thereby saving costs.

HRIS makes distributing up-to-date materials easier. Company policies and procedures can be sent to all employees simultaneously and immediately. An HRIS system can eliminate paper and turn all of your employee records into easy-to-access online data. These can be retrieved simply by anyone with authorisation, and are backed up remotely to ensure safety.

Self-service options creating greater employee engagement and empowerment are another critical advantage from implementing an HRIS system. Far too often, the unavailability of trained human resources professionals prevents critical functions from being carried out. Self-service options in basic HRIS software systems allow employees to resolve the vast majority of their issues.

HRIS greatly improves and enhances employee tracking. Tracking employees has nothing to do with micro management. When you know who is in your main office, who is working from remote locations and who is unaccounted for, you enhance work flow and security. With biometric timekeeping, your human resources team knows in real time where employees are in case they are needed. This can be especially helpful in situations where deliveries need to be made or customers need in-person help.

• NB: Ian R Ferguson is a talent management and organisational development consultant, having completed graduate studies with regional and international universities. He has served organsations, both locally and globally, providing relevant solutions to their business growth and development issues. He may be contacted at tcconsultants@coralwave.com.