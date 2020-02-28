Medic: Fox Hill Shooting Victim Lucky To Survive

By LEANDRA ROLLE

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MEDICAL expert yesterday testified how one of the survivors of the 2013 Fox Hill mass shooting could have died from what he believed were "life-threatening" injuries if medical treatment had not been provided.

Dr Justin Albury, taking the witness stand before Justice Deborah Fraser yesterday morning, told the court how he thought his patient's injuries were "life-threatening" upon examination following the shooting.

According to initial reports from police, around 6pm on December 27, 2013 occupants of a vehicle opened fire in the area just behind the basketball court near Fox Hill park where several people were gathered awaiting Junkanoo results.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while several others were taken to hospital in private vehicles and an ambulance. Three later died in hospital of their injuries, according to earlier reports.

Dr Albury, reading from a Royal Bahamas Police Force form, said findings had shown that the patient he examined had sustained gunshot wounds to their left thigh, chest and both breasts.

"The patient could've possibly, if not resuscitated, demised if medical attention wasn't given," he said yesterday. "I saw the patient, I thought they were life-threatening and serious."

While being cross-examined by defence attorney Geoffrey Farquharson, Dr Albury was asked why his recent statements did not correspond with the comments he wrote on a Royal Bahamas Police Force hospital form that he had filled out on December 13.

"You wrote in 2013 that injuries were not likely to end fatally. That's what you wrote here. How is it in December 13, you said it was not likely to terminate fatally?" the attorney asked.

To this, Dr Albury replied: "At the time, she did in terms of prognosis. I put not likely (because) her prognosis was still good at that time."

Dr Albury said he also thought his patient had suffered a macerated lesion.

Asked by Mr Farquharson if he retrieved a gunshot bullet from the patient seeing that he included a gunshot wound in his report, Dr Albury replied that he did not.

"Well, based on seeing the patient, and from what I had seen from other gunshot wounds, I suspected it was a gunshot wound," he added.

The attorney also questioned him on whether he had resuscitated the patient as was suggested in his testimony. However, Dr Albury said he could not recall whether he had.

Dr Albury's evidence came during the trial of Peter Rolle, Jermaine Curry and Justin Williams concerning the December 27, 2013 shooting at Freedom Park.

Williams, Rolle and Curry are accused of murdering four people - Claudezino Davis, Shaquille Demeritte, Eric Morrison and Shenique Sands on that date.

They are also charged with attempting to murder Janet Davis, Samuel Ferguson, Chino Davis, John Davis, Jermaine Pratt and Leroy Taylor.

Curry is represented by attorney Murrio Ducille, Rolle is represented by Sonia Timothy, and Williams is represented by Mr Farquharson.

The case continues on Monday.