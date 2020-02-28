Pintard: Beware Scam Artists Using My Name

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A FRAUDULENT Instagram account claiming to belong to Marco City MP Michael Pintard has secured the personal information, including bank details, of some unsuspecting residents, Mr Pintard said yesterday.

He said he told police about the problem two weeks ago.

"This fraudulent account has begun to wreak havoc for some private residents who have been contacted, asking for personal details, including financial details," he told reporters yesterday.

"What has made this even more egregious is that the persons have purported to represent international agencies asking for personal information and linking their questions and requests to hurricane Dorian. Many residents have been hurt, many have lost their lives and all of their possessions as a result of Dorian and for someone to be as sick and as callous, to use this occasion to either injure a public figure but more importantly for personal gain, is despicable."

Mr Pintard couldn't say if people have had money stolen through the scam.

"We are asking members of the public, if you have any concerns, please immediately report it to the police, bring it to our attention so we could do what we have done already, which is bring it to the attention of the Minister of National Security (Marvin Dames) and have it investigated."

In 2018 the government released statements warning people that fake Facebook accounts were created in the names of Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest and Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield. The accounts were set up by people asking for money.

"Dear friends," Mr Turnquest wrote at the time on his authentic Facebook page, "Please do not accept any friend request from me, I have not sent any invitations in over a year. There are now two fake profiles out there soliciting money in return for some grant. I am not and have not made any such solicitation or offer. Please do not engage these criminals. I am working with the police and Facebook to shut these accounts down but in the meantime please be careful and do not send money to anyone soliciting money in this way. Again, these are fake profiles."