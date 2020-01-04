Updated: Family Say Body Of Missing Fisherman Found

FAMILY of fisherman Harold Fritzgerald have reported that his body has been found.

A source close to the family said that the 49-year-old’s remains were found Thursday evening. They added that the family is doing okay, but it was “a big loss for everyone”.

Royal Bahamas Police Force Superintendent Shanta Knowles reported that on Friday police on Andros found a body of an adult male and a 19ft Mako boat, about 18-20 miles off Morgan's Bluff, Andros.

Superintendent Knowles stated in a press release that police will await an autopsy report to confirm the identity and exact cause of death.

Authorities reported that on Wednesday, December 25, Mr. Fritzgerald and Ryan Russell from Lowe Sound, Andros left on a fishing trip.

Mr. Fritzgerald’s stepson, Kortney Cartwright, told The Tribune last week the men were last seen leaving for the Northwest Channel Light on a 25ft white open hull Mako, single engine 200 HP. The Royal Bahamas Defence Force was assisting in the search.

The two were expected to return by 6pm on the holiday. Investigations are continuing.