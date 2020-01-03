Saxons Co-Chair Says Pm Influence Allegations 'Ludicrous'

By Earyel Bowleg

SAXONS Superstars Co-chair Kendenique Campbell-Moss was outraged by allegations that Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis influenced this year’s New Year’s Junkanoo Parade.

Ms. Campbell-Moss called the claims on Friday “rubbish” and “ludicrous” as it is a disrespect to the rest of the Saxons members.

“He’s only a member,” she protested. “He couldn’t even tell you how the judging system is run. He couldn’t even tell you how we get our supplies off of the dock. He is only a member of the group and when he gets to Bay Street he has to fall in line and if he doesn’t fall in line he’s asked to leave just like anybody else. Him being the prime minister doesn’t give us extra leverage on a parade.”

“That is not fair for the members of the group – to the young children of the group that come day in and day out and practice. For the musicians that come seven days a week and practice for four hours, for the little girls that are in the choreographed section, as young as nine years old, that come every afternoon and practice for two hours. That is an insult.”

She noted that the Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) is an independent body that governors junkanoo, which the Bahamian government has nothing to do with, and that “JCNP stands on their own bottom and the Saxons Superstars stands on their own feet.”

Ms. Campbell-Moss condemned the “onslaught of personal attacks” posted on what is stated as the Valley Boys Junkanoo Group official Facebook page. There were a series of pictures put out by the group criticizing the Saxons' costumes.

One post under this picture (left) read: “Junior Junkanoo at best. The winning lead costume at the top vs the 2nd place at the bottom. Something is very wrong!!! The Judges clearly did not know what they were judging.... this is so wrong!!!”

“Mannn, what type of foolishness was this?? How is this even acceptable???? But THIS is the Banner which won? Really? Something is very wrong!!!,” said another post under this picture (right).

There was also a video with the caption: “2020 New Year's Day REAL Music CHAMPIONS!!!....da VALLEY!!!”.

The Saxons co-chair said that the Valley Boys have “taken the joy out of it and made it extremely personal”.

She added that the group took some heat two years ago when Dr. Minnis made a joke to the press that he was more concerned about the Saxons winning the Boxing Day Parade.

The Tribune did reach out to the Valley Boy’s PR person but they explained the group was unable to comment on anything regarding the issue as there is a gag order and will comment on the Boxing Day results once the order has been lifted.