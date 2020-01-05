Royal Bahamas Police Force Annual Church Service And Parade – Traffic Information

The Royal Bahamas Police Force Annual Police Church Service, which will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, 5th January, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Robinson and Claridge Roads.

At 12:00pm on Sunday, 5th January, 2020 prior to the Church Service, a Memorial Service will be held in honour of those officers fallen in the line of duty at the Garden of Remembrance, Police Headquarters.

On completion of the service of Remembrance the parade will assemble at the rear of Police Headquarters Administrative Building in readiness to march to Holy Family Catholic Church, Robinson and Claridge Roads.

TRAFFIC DIVERSIONS

From 12:00pm, all vehicular traffic traveling the route of the procession from Police Headquarters to the church and from the church back to Police Headquarters will be diverted onto side streets until the procession reaches the Church and Police Headquarters, East Street.

PROCESSION ROUTE

The procession led by the Commissioner of Police will leave Police Headquarters and travel south on east Street to Robinson Road then East on Robinson Road onto Claridge Road to Holy Family Catholic Church where the church service will be held.

After the church service, the procession led by the Commissioner of Police will leave the church and travel west on Robinson Road to East Street and north on East Street to Police Headquarters for dismissal.

PARKING

Parking will be permitted at Police Headquarters, East Street and other surrounding areas, not obstructing drive ways or business establishments.

NO PARKING

From 10:00am until after the completion of the service, No parking will be permitted on the following streets:

• East Street Both Sides

• Robinson Road Both Sides