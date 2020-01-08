Two Gunmen Rob House

GUNMEN forced two people inside a home in western New Providence yesterday morning before robbing them of cash, guns and a car, police said.

Shortly after 10am Tuesday, a man and a female relative were standing outside a home located at Perpall Tract, off West Bay Street when they were approached by three men, two of whom were armed with guns. The assailants forced the two victims inside the home and robbed them and a second woman, who was already in the residence, of cash, two shotguns and a black Honda Fit (licence plate #1912). The men then fled the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information that can help the investigation to contact them at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS or the nearest police station.