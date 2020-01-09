Facts, Not Theories

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Global warming is clearly a fact not a theory so why would notable politicians such as Trump ignore/deny it?

One obvious reason with Trump is he is 70’s with limited time left on the planet, why on earth should he worry? It’s someone else’s problem he will be long gone before it’s a full blown crisis.

Also right wing politicians traditionally mistrust scientist regardless of facts/data. As an example of global warming the Russians have found five new islands which have been exposed by the melting ice cap. Could global warming be more obvious?

In regards to politicians being tried for corruption I wrote a letter to The Tribune some six weeks back stating politicians never get convicted not just here but anywhere in the world. The establishment always looks after their own. Contrast that with the lady earlier this year who stole under $70,000 from COB (now University of the Bahamas) who is right now doing 14 years hard time. No such power for her.

Interestingly cabinet ministers earn approx $1500 per week, not a fortune by any stretch of the imagination. I wonder how some live such lavish lifestyles?

THE REALIST

Nassau,

December, 2019