Senator Wants Answers Over 'Malfunctioning Sterilisation Equipment' At Pmh

By Leandra Rolle

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PLP senator Dr Michael Darville has called for the government to address the reasoning behind the “malfunctioning sterilisation equipment” at Princess Margaret Hospital, which was reported to have led to the suspension of several elective surgeries at the hospital.

In a press statement released this week, Dr Darville noted that elective surgeries at PMH had been postponed for over a week.

“The Ministry of Health must explain how is it that elective surgeries have been suspended for more than one week reportedly because of malfunctioning sterilisation equipment,” he said.

“The government must explain how the equipment got to the state it is currently in, the steps being taken to resolve this challenge and the proactive measures to be implemented to avoid a recurrence of this nightmare,”

However, speaking on the matter earlier this week, health minister Dr Duane Sands said that the issue was being dealt with, noting that one of the sterilisation machines had already been repaired.

The Tribune understands that elective surgeries at PMH have already been resumed.

Despite this, Dr Darville noted that working conditions at the Public Hospital Authority’s healthcare facilities have “steadily deteriorated” over the last several months.

Calling the country’s public health system “dysfunctional", he said: “The air condition systems don’t work, the children’s ward can’t get fixed, nurses and doctors can’t get paid outstanding funds duly owed to them and now the sterilisation equipment don’t work.”

“…While the part time Health Minister who wants to play both service provider and regulator insults healthcare professionals, describes the problems in the system and blames the PLP.”

“Patients, loved ones and Bahamians generally are losing confidence in the PHA.”