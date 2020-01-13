Pmh Resumes Elective Operations

By Leandra Rolle

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

ELECTIVE surgeries at Princess Margaret Hospital have resumed after the procedures were suspended for a week due to the hospital’s malfunctioning sterilisation equipment.

This was revealed by Health Minister Dr Duane Sands, who told The Tribune yesterday that officials have been working feverishly to have all sterilising machines up and running at the hospital.

“... For approximately a week, elective surgeries had been suspended. I was not aware of that until the 6th of January and since that time, we’ve been actively determining the best resolution,” he said.

“We have (pulled) out all the stops in terms of parts, technical assistance, including getting assistance from the University of Miami. I wanted to get this (issue) completely and sustainably repaired.

“There are multiple sterilisers and and so it’s not like there is just one steriliser. What we would like is for all of them to be functioning normally but that is not yet the case.”

This is not the first time elective surgeries at PMH had to be suspended. In the past, surgeries at the hospital have been postponed due to overcrowding, bed shortages and a malfunctioning air-conditioner at the facility.

However, speaking on the progress made to rectify the facility’s current issue, Dr Sands added: “One of the sterilisers is working, the second one is being worked on as we speak. So, we should be back to full capacity this afternoon (Sunday), however, at this point, there is no restriction on the ability to perform elective surgeries.”

His comments came days after Senator Dr Michael Darville called for the government to address the reasoning behind the malfunctioning equipment.

“The air condition systems don’t work, the children’s ward can’t get fixed, nurses and doctors can’t get paid outstanding funds duly owed to them and now the sterilisation equipment don’t work,” the Progressive Liberal Party senator said in a press statement released on Thursday.

“The government must explain how the equipment got to the state it is currently in, the steps being taken to resolve this challenge and the proactive measures to be implemented to avoid a recurrence of this nightmare,” Dr Darville added.

“Patients, loved ones and Bahamians generally are losing confidence in the PHA.”

However, when asked about what may have caused the machines to malfunction, Dr Sands said the issues stemmed from a reverse osmosis water treatment unit at PMH.

“There was some issue with the reverse osmosis water treatment unit and that then led to problems with the sterilisers and so that is ultimately, the basic cause of this problem,” he said.

“What we would hope is with preventions being made that we will get to the point where they are indeed all functioning normally and then we can move beyond this point.”