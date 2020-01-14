Letter: Helping Out My Son

EDITOR, The Tribune

My son was flunking out of college so I told my son, “You will marry the girl I choose.”

He said, “NO.”

I told him, “She will be Bill Gates’ daughter.”

He said, “Yes.”

I called Bill Gates and said, “I want your daughter to marry my son.”

Bill Gates said, “No.”

I told Bill Gates, “My son is the CEO of the World Bank.”

Bill Gates said, “OK.”

I called the President of the World Bank and asked him to make my son the CEO.

He said, “No.”

I told him, “My son is Bill Gates’ son-in-law.” He said, “OK.”

And that’s exactly how politics works here in America, And thus began the practice of hiring morons to work in influential positions of government. The practice is unbroken to this date.

RONALD LIGHTBOURN

Nassau,

January 10, 2020