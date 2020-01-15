June Date Set For Reckley Fraud Trial

By Nico Scavella

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Urban Renewal Deputy Director Michelle Reckley will stand trial in June over allegations she defrauded the government of $1.2m via the Urban Renewal Small Homes Repair programme in Grand Bahama.

Magistrate Ambrose Armbrister said Reckley and five others - James Hall, Kylon Vincent, Christopher Symonette, Stefanie Collie and Joseph Lightbourne - will return to court on June 8 for the commencement of trial.

Defence attorney Damian Gomez, QC revealed that at that time, Jamaican attorney Keith Knight, QC, who successfully represented both former Progressive Liberal Party Cabinet minister Shane Gibson and former senator Frank Smith in their criminal trials, is expected to lead a defence team for a number of the accused.

The six accused remain on bail until that time. They have denied the charges.