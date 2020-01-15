Letter: Tales From The Twenties

EDITOR, The Tribune

One hundred years ago, the 1920s, known as the roaring ‘20s, was a decade of prosperity in western society and western culture.

In the 1920s, during the era of prohibition of the manufacture and sale of alcohol in the United States, Nassau was a centre for rum running and profited substantially from revenues derived from that trade.

Though not spoken about loudly, some of New Providence’s most wealthy families can trace their wealth back to this period.

It is recorded that in 1926, American bootleggers blacklisted Bahamian bootleggers because Bahamians were doctoring the alcohol.

Bahamian bootleggers were making their own alcohol in the backyard and pouring the homemade moonshine into branded bottles. They were selling cheap imitation backyard liquor for the expensive high-end stuff and making a fortune.

Interestingly, in the 1920s, rum running brought in the big money.

Today, 100 years later, marijuana is being touted as the great green hope of the future.

It remains to be seen what the outcome will be.

Will legalisation stop the illegal trafficking and gang wars? Will the drug dealers sit idly by and watch their livelihoods be taken away without a fight?

Who will become wealthy from what is widely considered a nefarious trade?

Will it be the masses or a select few?

Questions and more questions.

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

ANTHONY PRATT

Nassau,

January 13, 2020.