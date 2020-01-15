Npba: High Flyers And Pirates In Win Column

THE Breezes High Flyers and Asphalt Maintenance Pirates won the New Providence Basketball Association’s double header played at the AF Adderley Gymnasium on Monday night.

The High Flyers pulled off an 82-73 victory over the Leno Regulators in the division one feature contest and in the division II opener, the Pirates paraded past the Triple K Stampers 81-67.

High Flyers 82,

Regulators 73

Rashad Ingraham scored a game-high 19 points with three rebounds to pace Breezers to victory as they improved their win-loss record to 8-2. Jeremy Neely followed with 13 points, eight assists, five steals and four rebounds, Shanton Pratt had 11 points, eight assists and six rebounds, Dave Davis had 10 points, 10 rebounds and two steals and both Enrico Bethel and James Rolle chipped in with eight points and Delano Forbes added seven.

In a losing effort for Leno, who dropped to 4-6, Alexander Rolle led the way with 18 points, five rebounds, two steals, Lloyd Bailey had 12 points and three assists, Chico Francis had 10 points, 14 rebounds and three assists and Hakeem Walkes finished with nine points and six rebounds.

Pirates 81,

Stampers 67

Jefferson Oliver canned 21 points with seven rebounds to pace Asphalt Maintenance to victory as they climbed to 6-3. Valentino Simon added 18 points with 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block, Antonio Hanna had 16 points and three assists and Kamal Murphy helped out with 11 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.

For Triple K, now 2-8, Johnley Noel netted a game-high 26 points with seven rebounds, three assists and three steals, Mark Sawyer had 10 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block, Kenrick Charlton had 10 points, 11 rebounds and two assists and Mark Campbell had nine points, 10 rebounds, three steals and two blocks.

TONIGHT

7pm - Sports Center Elites vs YES (DII)

8:30pm - Patmor Rebels vs

Fort Charlotte Defenders (D1)

Friday

7pm - Triple K Stampers vs

Sun Oil Rockets (DII)

8pm - University of the Bahamas Mingoes vs

Uptown Cuts Specialists (D1)

9pm - Discount Distributors Rockets vs

Island Dimension Wolverines (D1)

Saturday

7pm - Sports Center Elites vs

Breezes High Flyers (DII)

8pm- Abaco Strong NPBA vs

Leno Regulators (D1)

9pm - Breezes High Flyers vs

JD’s Seafood Shockers (D1)