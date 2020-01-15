Traffic Fatality After Man Crashes Into Tree

A MAN died after he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree yesterday.
Shortly 1am, a man was driving a grey Honda Accord in the north bound lane of Sir Milo Butler Highway, when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree. The man was ejected from his car on impact.
He was taken to hospital in critical condition and later died, police said.
Traffic officers are investigating this incident.
