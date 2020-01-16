New Indian Restaurant Adds Touch Of The Orient At Baha Mar

BAHA Mar has added a number of amenities and restaurants to its long list of services for guests to enjoy, including a new dining experience at Rosewood.

Speaking to The Tribune, Vanessa Christie, Baha Mar’s director of public relations, said the resort has recently opened several new eateries, undergone a number of expansions and taken on a few new projects.

Last week, Baha Mar hosted an exclusive opening for Malam Indian Grill & Cellar, the resort’s latest restaurant, which will feature a variety of dishes that capture the exotic flavours of India.

“Malam replaces Commonwealth which was the restaurant before which featured different cuisines from different Commonwealth countries,” Mrs Christie said.

“Commonwealth had an Indian element but also a British element, an Australian element et cetera. Now, we changed the concept completely from Commonwealth to Malam and so it is only an Indian restaurant.

“Along with the opening, Malam just implemented a local discount,” she added. “So all residents of the Bahamas are welcome to come and they will receive a 20 percent discount and complimentary valet parking to Malam until January 31.”

According to a press release issued by the resort, Malam gets its title from one of India’s most famous explorers whose name has now come to mean “navigator”.

Featuring dishes that combine the unique flavours of Bahamian seafood with Indian cuisine, Malam specialises in dishes that are prepared in a clay oven, grill or flat top.

“An exciting and eclectic menu offers small plates designed for sharing; another nod to the culinary traditions and styles of India,” the resort said. “Dishes range from vegetarian friendly options…to a robust seafood section (which) showcases the abundant local offerings of the destination.”

The restaurant is open for breakfast from 7am to 11am on Sunday through Thursday and from 7 am to 11.30am on Friday and Saturday. Dinner is also available daily from 6pm to 10.30pm.

In addition to Malam, Baha Mar has also opened an Italian style pizza venue called Pizza Lab, a Southern Californian coastal cuisine place called 25 Degrees North and an eatery that offers guests seafood on the beachfront called Tingum.

“We are immensely proud to present our new and novel culinary offerings, Malam Indian Grill & Wine Cellar and Tingum, on the sand, which have been carefully created to cater to the tastes of today’s travelers as well as the local community,” Luigi Romaniello, Rosewood Baha Mar’s managing director, also said in the press release.

“Though not generally considered a culinary destination, the Caribbean has an incredible amount to offer when it comes to fine food and beverage, and we’re thrilled to support the destination’s budding status as an optimal option for foodies with these exciting openings.”

The resort destination has also added two new pools and a Kid’s Club for its guests to enjoy.

“The Kid’s Club has a fun feature which is a kitchen,” Mrs Christie explained. “So there will be cooking classes and cooking interactions.

“We’re also working with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). They are an organisation that is driven by the United Nations and it has come to the Bahamas to allow people to collect funds and bring them to spaces for Hurricane Dorian relief that actually matter. So we will be contributing to that as well.”