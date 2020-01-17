A Comic's View: Another Timely Lesson From The Us On Marijuana

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELAYA

AS our National Commission on the legalisation and decriminalisation of marijuana is now operating at a breakneck pace, to legalise and decriminalise marijuana, both medicinally and recreationally, on the heels of Prime Minister Minnis’ endorsing the legalisation and decriminalisation of marijuana in the Bahamas.

(Obviously other nations got the memo in regards to this billion dollar global industry, eons ago, but I’m glad we are finally in the race).

Moving forward here’s some very interesting news from Florida, in regards to legalisation and decriminalisation, and enforcing the law moving forward in regards to marijuana possession in Florida.

I suggest we study it as a nation, especially where it can benefit us as a nation.

Now in Tallahassee, the capital of Florida, marijuana possession cases will no longer be prosecuted in Tallahassee, and the surrounding areas.

Jack Campbell, the State Attorney for Florida’s 2nd Judicial Circuit, informed law enforcement agencies that the difficulty in easily differentiating hemp and marijuana led to the decision.

The action was taken in response to the legalisation of hemp in Florida earlier last year and at the federal level with the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill.

SPITTING IMAGE :

Campbell also reminded the local media,

“Hemp products look and smell exactly like marijuana products.”

“And while they may seem to be made from marijuana based on their smell or appearance, there isn’t a way to tell without sophisticated laboratory analysis.”

Campbell, whose biggest concern was wrongful arrests, said that his office would no longer prosecute marijuana possession cases due to the difficulty of differentiation, regarding illegal marijuana and illegal hemp.

“Until such time, that a scientifically proven test, that can be introduced into evidence, that can distinguish illegal marijuana from legal hemp, is available, we will no longer prosecute marijuana possession cases.”

NOT BY SMELL ALONE :

Additionally, Campbell also informed all police departments and sheriff’s departments in the 2nd Judicial Circuit, that his office would no longer authorise search warrants based on field tests for THC, the smell of marijuana, or an alert from drug-detecting dogs.

“Much of the search and seizure law hinges on either the officer’s or K-9’s ability to smell. This seems to now be in significant doubt.”

Considering the prevalence and popularity of both, Indian Hemp and Sinsemilla (Marijuana strain) in the Bahamas. Tallahassee’s approach and plan, offers several viable options for us to examine and potentially implement in our national plan, for an effective, a successful legalisation and decriminalisation process.