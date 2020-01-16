Pm Brother And Lawyer Both Deny Harm Claim

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

CYRIL “Boxer” Minnis, the brother of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, and lawyer Tiffany Dennison were both formally charged in the Freeport Magistrates Court in connection with an incident which occurred at the Registrar General’s Office in Grand Bahama.

The arraignment was held on Wednesday before Deputy Chief Magistrate Debbye Ferguson.

Minnis, 70, was represented by Harvey Tynes, QC, and Dennison, 51, was represented by lawyers Wendell Smith and Gregory Moss.

Minnis was charged with allegedly causing harm to Dennison on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Freeport. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted $1,000 cash or suretor bail.

His matter was adjourned to March 30.

Meanwhile, Dennison was charged with allegedly assaulting Minnis on the same date and and at the same place. She pleaded not guilty to the assault charge and was also granted $1,000 cash or suretor bail. Her matter was adjourned to March 23.