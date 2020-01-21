Jury Selected For Mass Drive-By Shooting Trial

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A Supreme Court jury was empanelled yesterday for the trial of three men accused of killing four people and wounding seven others during a mass drive-by shooting in the Fox Hill area seven years ago.

Jermaine Curry, Peter Rolle and Justin Williams appeared before Justice Deborah Fraser for the launch of their trial concerning the December 2013 mass shooting at Freedom Park.

Though the jury was selected yesterday, a process that took roughly two hours, the trial doesn't start until tomorrow morning. Curry, Rolle and Williams, who are all on bail, will return to court at that time.

The three men are accused of murdering four people - Claudezino Davis, Shaquille Demeritte, Eric Morrison and Shenique Sands - on December 27, 2013. They are also charged with the attempted murder of Chino Davis, Janet Davis, John Davis, Benjamin Demeritte, Samuel Ferguson, Jermaine Pratt and Leroy Taylor.

According to reports, around 6pm on the date in question, occupants of a small, dark vehicle opened fire "with a variety of weapons" in the area just behind the basketball court where several people were gathered awaiting Junkanoo results.

Davis was pronounced dead on the scene while 10 others were taken to hospital via private vehicles and ambulance. Demeritte, Morrison and Sands later died in hospital of their injuries.

Curry is represented by attorney Murrio Ducille, Rolle is represented by Sonia Timothy, and Williams is represented by Geoffrey Farquharson.