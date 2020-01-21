Set Them Free: Minnis Backs Jail Release For ‘Small’ Marijuana Users

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

DECLARING that Bahamian marijuana users should not be considered criminals, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said he supports releasing from prison those convicted for having small amounts of the drug once the proper reforms and legal mechanisms are enacted.

Dr Minnis made a strong case yesterday for reformation, saying not only have laws led to convictions of Bahamians using the plant for religious, personal and medical reasons, but has caused unnecessary confrontations between police and citizens.

The situation he said has left “good” people burdened with criminal records that have made travel and finding work challenging. He also reiterated his support for expunging the records of those convicted for possessing small amounts of the drug.

The prime minister made the comments yesterday as the Bahamas National Marijuana Commission presented its preliminary report after several delays and the leak of an early version of the BNMC’s findings and recommendations.

The report was not made public yesterday, with officials telling The Tribune it would have to be presented to Cabinet first and then tabled at Parliament.

“The analysis and information contained within this report will help guide the policy decisions my government will take,” Dr Minnis said yesterday at the Office of the Prime Minister on West Bay Street.

“This report will be reviewed and considered within the context of our programme to expunge records for the use of small amounts of marijuana.

“When I stepped forward and entered public life, I did so to help people, especially those who came from humble circumstances like myself. Our laws regarding possession of small amounts of marijuana have unfortunately led to the arrest, prosecution, conviction and punishment of countless Bahamians who use the plant for religious purposes, personal or medical reasons.

“Our current marijuana prohibition causes unnecessary confrontations between police and citizens. I grew up and come from Over-the-Hill. I have seen first hand how our laws especially harm young people from modest backgrounds.

“Many good Bahamians have been burdened with criminal records making travel to certain countries impossible and finding work extremely difficult. Reforming our marijuana laws and changing how we treat people with conviction of possession of small amounts is a matter of social justice and fairness.”

He continued: “It is the decent and moral thing to do. As a country we should not consider Bahamian marijuana users as criminals.

“I have publicly declared my position on this matter. I support decriminalisation of the possession of small amounts of marijuana and making it legal for medical and scientific use. I support expunging the records of Bahamians convicted of possession of small amounts of marijuana. They deserve to move on with their lives free and clear of the stigma of a criminal conviction.

“Once our reform laws are passed and through proper legal mechanisms and procedures, I also support the release from prison for all those who are solely in prison for small amounts of marijuana.”

While the report has been submitted to government, the commission’s work will continue, with Co-Chairs Bishop Simeon Hall and former Senior Assistant Commissioner Quinn McCartney explaining there were plans to conduct a scientific survey to gauge Bahamians’ feelings on marijuana use.

“What we want to do as part of our work and part of our mission is to codify the views of the Bahamian public. So we want to actually go out there and have a scientific survey conducted,” Mr McCartney told reporters following the presentation.

“We have gone door-to-door, we have spoken to people one-on-one, we have spoken to people at town hall meetings, but we actually want to get it scientifically so that when we quote statistics and say a certain representative portion of the population said a particular thing it will hopefully be reflective of the views of the majority of Bahamians. We want to commission a group of persons who are experts in this field to actually get the scientific survey for us.”

However he could not give a definitive timeline regarding when this portion of the work will be complete.

Bishop Hall added that he was pleased the with commission’s work.

He noted that the body was able to fast track its work when compared to the protracted length of time it has taken other nations to complete a mandate of this kind.

He said: “Mind you most nations in the Caribbean and states in the United States took up to three and four years to get to some point. We did ours in 14 months at least preliminarily and so this is an ongoing process. It was rather ambitious to think we could complete something like this in 14 months. In fact at one point we were doing it from October to April and it couldn’t work and so this is an ongoing thing.

“One thing the final report gives emphasis to is good education information. This is voluminous the information both sides pro and con. Sometimes you hear people speak and they only have one perspective but this is much information on both sides and I encourage Bahamians to go in and search this information, see what this is all about and just read the information.”

Speaking for the Rastafarian community, Priest Rithmond McKinney said this was a move in the right direction.

“Our community over the years was talking about decriminalisation and expunging one’s records and what Rasta be going through over the years, the atrocities, so the prime minister’s statement is a win in the right direction. So, so far so good,” Priest McKinney said.