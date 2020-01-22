Third Man Faces Coconut Grove Murder Charge

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

A THIRD man has been charged with murdering a 23-year-old man in the Coconut Grove community last year.

Stephon Davis, of Ridgeland Park, was charged before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt with murdering Keion Butler on August 13.

Davis’ arraignment came a week after his co-accused, Cleophus Smith, was charged in connection with Butler’s murder. The third accused, Terrico Bowleg, was charged with Butler’s murder last year.

However, Bowleg, who was in court yesterday, claimed police beat him to give a statement incriminating himself and another person he does not know in the matter, which left him with a broken hand.

Yesterday’s arraignment also came roughly two months after Davis was charged with another criminal offence.

Concerning Butler’s murder, police claim Davis was one of a group of people armed with firearms who approached Butler, Chavez McPhee and Marvin Tilme, as they sat in a yard on Amos Street, and discharged their weapons in their direction.

McPhee and Tilme were said to have been in stable condition after the shooting, while Butler died.

Davis was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to February 25 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

While being arraigned in connection another matter last October, Davis claimed he isn’t “fit” for prison because he has a bullet in the back of his head and one in his neck.

He subsequently showed Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt X-ray images of bullets inside him.

“I ain’t really fit for jail,” he said at the time.