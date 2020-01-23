No Travel Restrictions Imposed Over China Virus

By LEANDRA ROLLE

THE Bahamas has not been advised to impose any travel or trade restrictions following the deadly coronavirus outbreak that has spread from China to the United States, health officials revealed yesterday.

In a press statement, the Ministry of Health said: “The international community, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the regional Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) are concerned that this new virus can result in a pandemic (a worldwide occurrence of the virus) as occurred with SARS and H1N1 avian influenza.

“…Based on the currently available information, however, WHO does not recommend any restriction of travel or trade.”

The revelation came hours after Health Minister Dr Duane Sands told reporters that officials were still awaiting recommendations from international organisations concerning the deadly virus.

“We have been in constant touch with the Pan American Health Organisation and the World Health Organisation at a very high level,” he said yesterday.

“We have alerted our stakeholders. We have been in discussions with our major port, that’s LPIA, in order to have them begin to consider what alternative approaches we need to take.

“(But) as of 20 minutes ago, there (have not been) any recommendation or any changes at our borders, any restriction to travel and this is coming directly from PAHO and WHO.”

Since its outbreak in Wuhan, China, the virus has infected hundreds of people across Asia, killing 17, according the international reports. The first US case was reported on Tuesday.

Although there have been no reported incidences of the virus in the Bahamas, Dr Sands said officials were watching the matter very closely.

Symptoms of the virus can include respiratory problems, difficulty breathing, fever, cough and pneumonia.

Dr Sands said that although the ministry is keeping an eye on updates,“there are far more deadly viruses that are in the Bahamas.”

“While this is something (that) we are paying very close attention to, I want people to remember that we had 130,000 people die from measles last year. You had almost a half a million people die from flu last year and probably that same number will die from flu around the world,” he told reporters yesterday, as he urged people to get the flu shot.

In the meantime, the health minister said officials will continue to heighten surveillance for virus symptoms.

“What we have done is begun the process of ramping up our ability to test for this virus,” he said.“…We have to be very careful not to exaggerate and create panic. I can assure you this ministry if paying very closely to this.”