Realtor Appoints New Sales Agent

Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty has appointed Sarah Chemaly as the latest agent to join its sales team.

Lana Rademaker, Damianos Sotheby’s chief brokerage officer, said: “We’re excited to be kicking off the New Year with a new team member. Sarah’s entrepreneurial spirit and stellar reputation in the Nassau business community make her a valuable addition to our company.

“With the Nassau real estate market maintaining a healthy pace, it’s important that we, as a company, continue to seek out motivated sales people who are committed to providing the utmost professional service to our clients.”

An entrepreneur who created her own fitness company, and also co-owner of a Nassau restaurant for four years, Ms Chemaly said: “Buying or selling real estate can be intimidating when you don’t know the ins and outs.

“My main priority is to ensure that I am checking in with my clients frequently to answer any questions or offer advice - whatever I can do to guide them through the process so they feel confident about the decisions they’re making along the way.”