Realtor Appoints New Sales Agent

As of Thursday, January 23, 2020

Damianos Sotheby’s International Realty has appointed Sarah Chemaly as the latest agent to join its sales team.

Lana Rademaker, Damianos Sotheby’s chief brokerage officer, said: “We’re excited to be kicking off the New Year with a new team member. Sarah’s entrepreneurial spirit and stellar reputation in the Nassau business community make her a valuable addition to our company.

“With the Nassau real estate market maintaining a healthy pace, it’s important that we, as a company, continue to seek out motivated sales people who are committed to providing the utmost professional service to our clients.”

An entrepreneur who created her own fitness company, and also co-owner of a Nassau restaurant for four years, Ms Chemaly said: “Buying or selling real estate can be intimidating when you don’t know the ins and outs.

“My main priority is to ensure that I am checking in with my clients frequently to answer any questions or offer advice - whatever I can do to guide them through the process so they feel confident about the decisions they’re making along the way.”

