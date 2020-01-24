Man Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle In Hospital Compound

By SYANN THOMPSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

sthompson@tribunemedia.net

THE Public Hospitals Authority is warning the general public about the speed limit at Princess Margaret Hospital after an elderly man died when he was struck by a vehicle in the hospital compound Friday morning.

In a statement issued by the Public Hospitals Authority, officials said a 70-year old man died of his injuries after a vehicle hit him at 8.15am on the hospital’s property,

Officials said the man was taken to the hospital’s Emergency Department in critical condition, but he died at 11.46am.

The PHA is cautioning members of the general public to abide by the speed limit of 5mph in and around the hospital compound to avoid this tragic incident in the future.

According to the statement, the driver involved is cooperating with the police in the investigation. The statement read, “Our hearts and prayers are extended to the families involved in the unfortunate incident.”