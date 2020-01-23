No Respect: Fernander’S Reward After 37 Years - ‘Go To Health Ministry’

By SYANN THOMPSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

sthompson@tribunemedia.net

ASSISTANT Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander has been deployed to the Ministry of Health on “special assignment” — the second senior officer of the Royal Bahamas Police Force seconded to a government ministry.

After returning from forced vacation leave yesterday, ACP Fernander received a letter informing him of the transfer to the Ministry of Health which takes effect January 27 with an initial period of 12 months.

ACP Fernander’s attorney Wayne Munroe told The Tribune the letter looks like a demotion, but his client will go the Ministry of Health to find out if there is an unprecedented police issue.

“He is currently an assistant commissioner of police responsible for crime for the entire Commonwealth of The Bahamas, so on the face of it, the letter can look like a demotion for someone in his position to address security concerns at the Ministry of Health,” said Mr Munroe.

For his part, ACP Fernander said he is “disappointed” with how officials have treated senior officers sent on forced leave.

“I am disappointed in the way the whole process was done. Not even to sit you down as a person, have a one-on-one and have a conversation,” said ACP Fernander.

ACP Fernander, who is responsible overall for crime in the RBPF, said that he has given sacrificial service for some 37 years to the police force. He expressed his dismay in how he and other senior officers have been treated.

“We have families, we spent more hours out there fighting crime than with our families and to be treated like this? When you do things of this nature, you do things in dignity and respect, that’s all I wanted,” ACP Fernander said.

Nevertheless, when asked if he had a good working relationship with the national security minister, he said, “Yes, as far as I’m concerned, we have a good relationship. I spoke to him up to early in the morning the day I had to take leave. As a young man in college, I took him on and took him out on the road, he would come and spend all his summer breaks at CID. We have a good relationship; I know his family and his family knows my family. I have no problem with him as far as I know.”

ACP Fernander is expected to meet with Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands to discuss the security concerns of that ministry and says he intends to carry out his job.

“We stick with protocol, and we love what we do, we sacrifice for what we do. As far as I’m concerned, we have no place else to go, this is our country, this is our home,” he said.

The Tribune spoke with Dr Sands, not directly about ACP Fernander’s secondment but on his ministry’s need for security.

“The Ministry of Health is seeking to strengthen security; we are open 24 hours,” Dr Sands said. “We have situations in the hospital where if someone comes in who was shot, what is to say that someone would not try to come into the hospital to finish that person off?

“PHA has been attempting to identify a leader for management security since the death of Mr (Alton) Virgil (former PMH head of security) and we have a very large and complex issue with security. Primarily at PMH, challenges at the various clinics in the communities, it is really a big deal. Doctors and nurses have been accosted in the parking lot. If you go to Blue Hill Road clinic, you would see a gunshot there in the door. How to you make sure people do not bring in weapons at the clinic or hospital? So addressing this and having someone who can deal with present and future concerns is a necessary investment and the most important resources.”

ACP Fernander is among eight senior police officers who were directed to take vacation in March 2019. He is the second officer to return to work only to discover that he was assigned elsewhere. ACP Kendal Strachan was advised upon his return from forced vacation leave in December 2019 to report to the Ministry of Social Services for a new role as chief of security at the Willie Mae Pratt and Simpson Penn juvenile detention centres.

ACP Strachan has fought the move and filed suit against the government.

Last year, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames said his ministry wants to carry out these changes at the RBPF by the Minnis administration with “respect and sensitivity”.

However, Mr Munroe believes the government is being “disingenuous”.

“I think this is foolishness, it’s just more lies and more shenanigans,” he said.

Meantime, Mr Munroe is awaiting a hearing date for ACP Strachan who is reportedly showing up to work daily but given nothing to do.