Mrs Minnis In Belize For Caricom Meeting

PATRICIA Minnis, wife of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, travelled on Sunday to attend an executive meeting and adolescent Forum hosted by the Spouses of CARICOM Leaders Action Network (SCLAN) in Belize City, Belize.

The event began yesterday and ends today.

Mrs Minnis, of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, has also been invited to serve as a panelist for the adolescent forum.

The Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister (OSPM) was officially launched on March 21, 2018, as a non-partisan office, which was established based upon a CARICOM decision to fulfil the mandate for support of women and advancement of specific initiatives (including the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals) of various regional and international organisations, according to a government press release.

“To date, OSPM has partnered with several organisations in advancing this mandate and launched several of its own initiatives to address national issues of importance, including issues relative to health, wellness, education and the empowerment of women and adolescent girls,” the press release noted.

“Further, OSPM is an advocate for promoting education and awareness as it relates to these initiatives thereby fulfilling the objectives of the SCLAN and the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals. Mrs Minnis is an executive member of SCLAN, which committed to working with the first ladies and spouses of heads of government and of the Caribbean Community to champion the CariWac Initiative. CariWac is the Caribbean’s response to the UN Every Women Every Child global initiative (2010).”

Mrs Minnis is expected back in the country on Wednesday.