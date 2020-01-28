Two Men Remanded On Unlawful Sex Charges

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were remanded to prison yesterday over allegations they each had sex with a teenaged girl.

Police claim 26-year-old Tavarous Munroe and 31-year-old Robert Johnson both engaged in unlawful sexual intercourse with 15-year-old girls.

Concerning Munroe, of Old Cedar Street, it is alleged he had unlawful sex with a 15-year-old girl sometime in September of last year.

Concerning Johnson, police claim he had indecently assaulted a 15-year-old in September of 2018; had sex with his alleged victim sometime between October and December of 2018; and allegedly did so again on March 2019.

The two men were not required to enter a plea to their respective charges when arraigned before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt yesterday. Bail was consequently denied and they were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS).

They both have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.