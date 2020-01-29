Brilliant Passport Service

EDITOR, The Tribune

If you feel the following message is worth sharing ...

Bahamas ONLINE passport renewal process www.mofa.gov.bs is INCREDIBLE...it exceeds all expectations! The instructions are clear, samples of each document are provided and you can’t get the online application unless you acknowledge each prerequisite document.

I submitted my application at 2:00pm on Monday. At 4:50pm on Tuesday (the next day), I received a text stating that my passport was available for collection. On Wednesday in less than 15 minutes I had been fingerprintedand I had my new passport. I did not pay the fee to expedite my passport renewal. WOW!

The only improvement I would recommend is that the text advising the passport is available for collection include the prerequisite documents you must bring with you in order to collect your new passport. Also the website link including in the text shows that the Ministry’s website needs updating. Such a simple amendment to a standard email response would make this new process PERFECT.

Thank you.

CHRISTOPHER E LIGHTBOURN

Nassau

January 27, 2020