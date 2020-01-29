Ragged Island In Desperate Need Of Help

EDITOR, The Tribune

Please allow a little space in your paper for our letter expressing concerns we have for our beloved home of Ragged Island.

Over the years, we have watched our beautiful, once thriving island community dwindle to where it has almost died. Today our population is less than 50 persons, which in the past was in the thousands.

Due to neglect and lack of priority by the authorities (past and present), the channel and harbour is in a very bad and poor state. No attention has been given to maintaining the harbour and channel in 50 years. This is a grave concern because we are fishermen. My immediate family (husband, sons and myself) have been fishing for over 45 years. Other Ragged Islanders, whose main source of income is through fishing, also desire for attention to be given to improving the channel and harbour. Upon completion of the harbour many years ago, vessels of up to 65 feet in length and drawing up to six feet of water in their draft, were able to dock right at the harbour in Ragged Island. As of today, there are no vessels larger than 19 feet, drawing no more than five feet of draft during high tide that can access the harbour in its present condition. It is our hope that something can be done to address this problem soon. The channel and harbour needs to be worked on in Ragged Island. This would allow us to do better as fishermen and stewards of these islands that we live and eke out our survival upon, and share with our visitors.

Visitors (yachters) come down to the Ragged Island area for vacation. To provide some form of recreation, we have a party for the yachters around Valentine’s Day. This event is eagerly supported by the boaters. Sometimes we can have from 40 to 50 yachts anchored for the party. The majority of the persons are retirees or older persons. Some have expressed that they wish they could leave their boats in Ragged Island rather than taking it back every year. If our channel and harbour were better maintained, boats could be left in Ragged Island, even during the hurricane season which is the time of most peril for these visitors. Imagine the work that would be created for the islanders if this were possible. More work would help to keep our beloved island alive and boost our economy. In the event of bad and unpredictable weather, our visitors would have a measure of safety and security for their vessels because they could come into the harbour for shelter.

During the party that is held around Valentine’s Day, it would be nice to have bathroom facilities for the yachters on Hog Cay where the event is held. I have asked for assistance and await a reply to this request. Basic sanitary facilities, such as a bathroom, would further encourage visitors to our shores, and enable us to provide a better Bahamian experience.

I think moorings in the area would be a good provision for our fishermen and yachting visitors. This is an idea that a cousin of mine also shares who is familiar with the needs of boats that come into the area. Moorings would enable boats to anchor in various places to enjoy the beauty of the islands, as well as help to provide better anchorage.

Since the passage of hurricane Irma there is no policeman, nurse or school teacher on the island. Families are living apart because children have to be relocated to other islands or Nassau to be schooled. When our children leave for school they do not come back. Without basic services this will only make life worse. We do not think it is too much or unreasonable to ask for more attention in helping to restore our beloved Ragged Island.

Thank you for assisting us in getting the message out that Ragged Island needs and merits attention URGENTLY!

DANIEL & MAXINE WALLACE

Ragged Island

January 3, 2020