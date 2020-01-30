Sands Signs Deal With Us Foundation To Aid Dorian Recovery Efforts

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Dr Duane Sands yesterday announced his ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Americares Foundation to aid Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts.

During a press conference at the Ministry of Health, Dr Sands said the MoU “fosters a collaborative partnership” between the ministry and the foundation and allows Americares to provide aid to Hurricane Dorian survivors who have relocated to the capital.

“This MoU will facilitate critical primary health, mental health, psycho-social support services with a social worker and clinical psychologist, as well as training to strengthen the capacity of the Bahamian healthcare system specifically through the Ministry of Health with first responders and other stakeholders to aid recovery from Hurricane Dorian,” he explained.

“Americares has also agreed to provide medicine and to collect data to assist the Ministry of Health to track diseases, referrals and health service utilisations during recovery and also for joint efforts on public relations and communications.”

Dr Sands added that Americares will continue to provide health and psychological services in Abaco.

He said he was grateful for the amount of support Americares has given the country and said his ministry looked forward to a “fruitful and progressive partnership” with the foundation.

“On September 4, 2019, Americares Foundation submitted to the Ministry of Health its availability to deploy a Type 1 mobile Emergency Medical Team (EMT) to provide support and access to primary healthcare services,” he said.

“Soon thereafter, Americares quickly went to work to conduct damage assessments on the island of Abaco to understand its needs. Remaining in close contact with the Ministry of Health, the PanAmerican Health Organisation (PAHO) and other partners, Americares provided medicine (and) clinical and psychological support services to close the gaps made by the destruction of many of our health facilities.”

Dr Sands said the foundation helped to address the medical needs of Abaco residents in Marsh Harbour, Elbow Cay and Man-o-War Cay.

“The devastation on the island of Abaco was great and many residents were relocated to New Providence,” he said.

“Therefore it was decided that Americares’ services could also be utilised in the shelters on the island of New Providence.

“Consequently, on the 11 of September 2019, Americares accepted the opportunity to provide primary care services, medicine and mental health and psycho-social support services in shelters (MHPSS) within New Providence.”

According to Dr Sands, Americares provided more than 4,000 medical and over 2,500 MHPSS consultations to persons impacted by Dorian during the five months they worked in New Providence and the four months they spent on Abaco.

He said the foundation provided medical services in New Providence alongside the Ministry of Health’s staff in the community clinics and public hospitals.

Cora Nally, Americares’ Hurricane Dorian response team leader, said the foundation was pleased to be able to render assistance.

“When Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas Americares responded immediately,” she said.

“Americares is continuing to provide services in Marsh Harbour, on Elbow Cay and Man-o-War Cay. We’re (also) expanding our services now to include Fox Hill, Cooper’s Town, Guana Cay and Green Turtle Cay.”

Mrs Nally said the foundation has already delivered medical supplies and relief items valued at more than $2.6 million to support the health needs of the storm’s survivors.

She insisted the foundation is “proud to continue working alongside the Ministry of Health” as the country shifts from relief to recovery mode.

“As survivors begin returning to their communities in Abaco, together we want to ensure the availability of critical primary care and mental health services,” she said.

“The current MoU runs through the end of March, but we’re hoping to extend it to the end of June with agreement from the Ministry of Health. More help is needed and with your continued support Americares will continue to serve the survivors of Hurricane Dorian,” she said.