Jamaican Woman Denies Smuggling Three Women

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 29-year-old Jamaican woman was remanded to prison on Friday after denying allegations she smuggled three women into the country as a means to exploit them.

Avagay Ekisha Jemison stood before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with three trafficking in persons offences alleged to have been committed earlier this month.

It is alleged that she smuggled her first victim into the country sometime between January 14 and January 24; her second victim between January 17 and January 24; and the third between January 19 and January 24.

Due to her not guilty pleas, Dep. Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes adjourned the matter to March 31 for trial. Bail was denied and she was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

Jemison has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.