Man Charged In Connection With Police Involved Shooting

A 26-year-old man was remanded to prison on Thursday in connection with a police involved shooting last year.

Joeric Delaney, of Catherine Street, was charged before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes with three firearms offences stemming from the October 25 incident.

It is alleged that on October 25, Delaney had a 9mm pistol in his possession intending to endanger the lives of Reserve Sergeant 771 Greenslade; Detective Corporal 3557 Farrington; and Detective Corporal 3569 Brown.

According to a police report, around 2pm on that Friday, Central Detective Unit officers, who were in the Solider Road area, attempted to stop a red Honda Accord that was speeding, and whose occupants were acting suspiciously. Instead, however, the vehicle’s occupants opened fire and led the officers on a high speed chase to Pinewood Gardens where the vehicle crashed and burst into flames.

The occupants then left the car and opened fire on the officers who shot back, injuring two of them. A third suspect escaped on foot.

Paramedics were called to the scene and took the two injured men to hospital. Two officers suffered minor injuries and were also taken to hospital.

A 9mm pistol was recovered from the scene, police said.

That Saturday, police said one of the men died in hospital while the other suspect remained in stable condition.

Delaney was not required to enter a plea to the charges and the matter was adjourned to a later date for service of a voluntary bill of indictment that will fast-track the matter to the Supreme Court.

Bail was denied and he was ordered to be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim. He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Delaney is represented by attorney Ian Cargill.