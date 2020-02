THREE men were charged in Freeport’s Magistrates Court yesterday for stealing.

Jermaine Moxey, 43, of Watlins Road; Demri Charlton, 33, of Spoonhill Loop; and John Williams, 40, of Bass Lane were arraigned before Magistrate Charlton Smith on five counts of stealing and vagrancy.

The trio pleaded not guilty to the charges and were remanded to prison until March 17.