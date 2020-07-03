Abaco Restaurant Shut Down Over 8pm Closure

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AN Abaco restaurant was shut down and the owner could face prosecution after allegedly failing to close at 8pm as mandated by the COVID-19 emergency orders.

According to police, shortly after 11pm on Wednesday police and defence force officers went to a restaurant on S C Bootle Highway which was open and a number of patrons were at the premises not adhering to COVID-19 orders.

Superintendent Terecita Pinder said the business was immediately shut down and the owner of the establishment was warned of prosecution.



Supt Pinder stressed all business owners must adhere to the COVID-19 emergency orders that require them to shut down their businesses at 8pm, and that customers must adhere to social distancing and wear a mask or face covering.

She warned that failure to comply would result in persons being summoned to appear in Magistrate’s Court, where they may be subject to a fine or imprisonment at the Department of Correctional Services, or both.