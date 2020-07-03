Balancing The Risks In Covid-19 Reopening

With the opening of our international borders to visitors, many are bracing with bated breath for what might be a COVID-19 resurgence in The Bahamas. We have seen many countries re-open irresponsibly or prematurely, resulting in a disastrous onslaught of new cases and immense pressure being imposed on already-strained health care services.

There is still so much to learn and know about this virus. Every day there are new questions:

• Will it mutate into an even deadlier form?

• Will the second wave be worse than the first?

• When will we have a vaccine, or an effective treatment—if ever?

• Are we headed into a long depression?

• Will the financial consequences of “reopening” be even worse than the pain of the shutdown?

There are many more questions and concerns that Bahamians and our policymakers have pondered. How do we balance carefully, and correctly, the risks involving our health and safety and the business of tourism that sustains us financially?

Here are three tools that are recommended globally to boost the resolve of businesses to reopen in the ‘new normal’.

1. Plan - Trust your preventive protocols

By now every public and private sector organisation has produced a document to outline what social distancing and hygienic practices look like in their respective industries. There is no shortage of information out there to help in framing standards to meet international and Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requirements. Now that you have made the investment in strategy and resources, trust the plan - including your service recovery and pull-out strategy.

2. Communicate - Share your compliance strategy with everyone

A plan is no good if those expected to comply do not. The internal customers, as well as the external ones, need to be in full view of the plan and the expectations placed on them. Good signage and excellent training of persons who will - gingerly and professionally - reinforce those standards is critical at this juncture.

3. Execute

With your planning and preparation complete, it is time to put your reopening strategy into action. Follow these steps to set yourself on the right track for getting back to business.

a) Develop a timeframe (be realistic but optimistic).

b) Lay out a new marketing strategy (what you did before probably will not work in the new normal).

c) Be ready to adapt to obstacles (flexibility is the name of the game, so be ready to change on a dime).

• NB: Ian R Ferguson is a talent management and organisational development consultant, having completed graduate studies with regional and international universities. He has served organsations, both locally and globally, providing relevant solutions to their business growth and development issues. He may be contacted at tcconsultants@coralwave.com.