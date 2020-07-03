Campaign Launched To Help Male Victims Of Violence

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Spouses of Caribbean Leaders Action Network (SCLAN) will initiate a programme at the end of this month to address domestic violence with men and boys, according to Patricia Minnis.

Outside of Cabinet on Tuesday, Social Services Minister Frankie Campbell told reporters his ministry has received increased reports of domestic and child abuse since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Mrs Minnis, head of the Office of the Spouse, told reporters yesterday the programme is looking to deal with young men as women seem to “get the picture”.

She explained: “Women get the picture so we now have to look at who may be perpetrators of domestic violence and so SCLAN has an initiative that starts at the end of the month that will address domestic violence with men and boys.”

Mrs Minnis listed many initiatives that her office took on during the pandemic, such as reaching out to young girls to ensure they had the necessary items during the lockdown.

“We touch them as best as we can, especially where they’re young girls now at home,” she said.

It is expected at end of the month that a food processing class with the Ministry of Agriculture will take place for young students who are at home to learn how to make local sauces and jams, she said.

She revealed a visit to North Abaco is also expected at the end of July to deliver care packages.

“So now we’ll go down there with packages for them to have just snacks along with toys and books. Very important that we put these children while they’re home for the summer to read. So we are having a reading programme as well as we’re asking them to come and pick up books – adult and children books,” Mrs Minnis stated.

However, she admitted that funding for the Office of the Spouse has been affected due to the economic hard times and her “tiny budget” has been impacted. This has led her to ask friends and family for funds to support her cause. She estimated her budget was about $18,000.

Mrs Minnis spoke to reporters after she made a donation of care packages to nurses.