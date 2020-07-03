Search For Men After Separate Armed Robberies

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NEW Providence police are searching for several men after two separate armed robberies in the capital on Thursday.

According to police reports, shortly after 4am, a man was walking on Wulff Road near Market Street when he was approached by six men. One man, armed with a cutlass, stole his wallet.

In the second incident, shortly after 7pm, two men, one armed with a handgun, entered a business on East Street South.

Police said the men robbed a female cashier of cash before escaping in an unknown direction.

Meanwhile, six men and two women are in police custody after officers recovered a quantity of illegal drugs on Thursday.

According to police, shortly after 5pm, officers from the Operations Unit were on patrol in Valencia Avenue when they observed a man “who aroused their suspicion".

“The officers conducted a search of the man and recovered a quantity of suspected marijuana. The suspect was arrested and taken into custody,” police added.

About three hours later, police said officers, acting on information, searched a home on Croton Street, Pinewood Gardens, where they recovered another quantity of marijuana plants.

Five men and two women were arrested, police said.

In the third incident, shortly after 6pm, officers were on routine patrol on Ragged Island Street, when they observed a man walking in the area.

After seeing the officers, police said he fled through a track road.

“Officers gave chase and noticed when an item fell from the suspect who successfully evaded the officers. When the officers returned to where the item was dropped, they recovered a quantity of suspected marijuana,” police added.

Investigations into these matters are continuing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).