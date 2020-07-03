Travel Consultancy Turns To Bahamian Tours Focus

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A local travel consultancy yesterday said it was focusing on its "Bahamian Bucketlist" package of Family Island experiences for the remainder of 2020.

True Love Travel, a boutique travel consultancy in the Bahamas, explained that it has launched its 2020 Bahama Islands group experiences with trips planned for Long Island, Eleuthera, Cat Island, Andros, the Berry Islands and even a New Providence staycation. It has cancelled all international trips due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cutelle Neymour, its proprietor, told Tribune Business yesterday: "We have been getting a lot of requests for the trips. We're scheduled for next week Thursday with six persons, and we launched our Eleuthera package two days ago.

"We will just be doing Bahamas Bucketlist tours; we won't be doing any international travel until 2021. We have postponed all of our international trips for this year."

Ms Neymour added: "So we're thinking local to take advantage of traveling within The Bahamas. For us, we are just trying to create unique experiences where persons feel like they are not necessarily at home, but they are abroad and just taking advantage of being at home.

"We had five international tours planned for this year. We were going to Bali in Phucket, we were going to Greece, we were going to Kenya and Tanzania, to Brazil and to Mexico. But we are just going to focus on the 'Bahamas Bucketlist' and that would take us on to next year as well because we hope this is something that we can keep moving forward to visit one island per month."

True Love Travel's services include travel consultations and customised trip planning for honeymoons, solo travel or group experiences.

Given the ongoing COVID-19 uncertainty, and with persons apprehensive about travelling abroad, the company said it had decided to grasp the opportunity to explore The Bahamas and tick-off all possible experiences locally.

It added that the group trips were ideal for persons who wanted to explore The Bahamas but do not have the time to do all the scheduling and leg work for creating a seamless vacation to their island of choice.