America's Leader Is Taking Us To The Edge

EDITOR, The Tribune

“Let’s protect each other and our communities. When you visit any BTC store to pay your bill in full, you will receive a free 3-layer protective mask.”

How very thoughtful. This was the message that I received on my cell phone this morning. And it was from BTC. The Corporation was taking its corporate responsibilities seriously. We hope you will too because, in fact, it is for the protection of each and every one of us. Again many thanks to B TC.

I pray that Bahamians will take the only precautions that at the moment anyone knows of until a vaccine is found to protect us from this fatal pandemic. Imagine resenting having some of our freedoms curbed, not only to save our lives, but the lives of our friends — yes, as it is a pandemic, curbing some of our own freedoms will not only save us, but it will save mankind.

It is true that we have rights and freedoms. We also have duties. But so do our neighbours. However, when the thoughtless use of our own rights results in the destruction of the rights — yes, even the life of others — then we have a duty to compromise. As the Bible so rightly says we are indeed our brother’s keeper.

Look at the frightening danger the United States is in because too many are putting self before the survival of the whole human family. We have to be more than concerned, because as the old saying goes: “When the United States sneezes, the Bahamas catches a cold.” However, this time it will be worse than a common cold, it will be fatal.

It is frightening to witness America’s leader, who in my opinion is taking all of us to that fatal precipice because his only concern is what’s good for “me, myself and I “, and yes, that damned November election!

Americans, you are smarter than that – please wake up before it is too late!

Again many thanks to BTC for reminding us to protect ourselves.

A TRUE BAHAMIAN

Nassau,

July 3, 2020.