'Brother Had Row Before His Death'

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE sister of a man whose body was found in a graveyard last week said he had an argument with a neighbour recently, which may have led to his death.

Charlotte Williams, 38, said her her sibling Fred Williams, 45, had a disagreement with a person concerning a stolen phone. She alleged that the person was seen following the Rosebud Road resident sometime before his death.

"Well, he had an altercation with one of the neighbours... who had stolen his cell phone," Ms Williams alleged. "... Plenty persons told us that (they) saw the same guy following him on that morning.

"He's very disgusting and also known to say that he has plenty (friends) on the police force."

Williams' body was found at St Joseph's cemetery around 6am on Tuesday June 30. ASP Audley Peters previously told The Tribune a man came across the deceased laying on the ground with severe head injuries and that it appeared the body had been there overnight.

Ms Williams recalled the family going to the graveyard that morning after being told of her brother's death by someone who came by their home. Although not able to positively identify their relative at the scene, Williams' loved ones knew it was him as his beloved dog called "2 Face" was there. "One of the guys who recognised him passing through the graveyard went to the home and notified (the family) - they say they think that's him," Ms Williams said.

"We all went by the graveyard but the police was done on the scene so we weren't able to see his body until my mom was able to identify him in the morgue but we really did know it was him because he has a dog that he always travels with (sic).

"The dog stayed by his body and from when we see the dog we knew that was him because wherever he go his dog goes...he stayed with him until the coroner took his body away."

His love for dogs was a trait his younger sister fondly remembered about him. She admitted her brother did have trouble with the law and mostly got into problems when he was younger. However, she stated he settled down and has not gotten in trouble for around 10 years.

"My brother was more a little rebellious because of the fact of my father…I think he had issues with not having more of a father figure in his life growing up," she said.

"He wasn't perfect but he was lovable. He always stood by his family. Never allowed anyone to bring harm to the family and most of all he was a dog lover. The dogs were just like his children," she said.

This is not the first loss the family has experienced. The 45-year-old lost his daughter in December 2013 in a motorcycle accident - she was only 17. He leaves behind a 17-year-old son.

No one has been arraigned yet in connection with the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 502-9991 or 328-TIPS.