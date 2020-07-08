Pm Confirms Two New Cases Of Covid-19

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis confirmed on Wednesday that there are two new cases of COVID-19 – both in Grand Bahama. Contact tracing is underway. The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 106 – with six of those active.

Speaking in the House of Assembly, Dr Minnis also defended the move to close beaches in New Providence, Athol Island, Rose Island, Paradise Island, Grand Bahama, and other cays surrounding New Providence over the July 10th holiday weekend, saying, “This is being done out of an abundance of caution.

“This is being done because prevention is better than cure. During holiday weekends there is a natural tendency for people to have mass gatherings on beaches and parks. Such mass gatherings are where there can be a super-spreading of COVID-19. We cannot take this risk!”

The Prime Minister added that he understood the disappointment this decision might cause.

“I understand people’s disappointment of not being able to go to the beach on the holiday weekend,” he said. “I was once young also. However, our decisions are for the protection of Bahamians, residents and visitors to our shores.”