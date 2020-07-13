24-Year-Old Driver Dies After Losing Control

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

24-year-old Philip “PJ” Rolle lost his life on Independence Day when he seemingly lost control of his car and crashed into a concrete wall in Exuma.

Although police did not release his identity, a Tribune source in Exuma identified Mr Rolle of Rolleville, Exuma, as the victim in the smash. According to the source, Rolle was a heavy equipment operator with Red Boy’s Backhoe and Trucking and was always “the life of the party” that everyone loved and wanted to be around.

An official police report said the accident occurred just before 9pm on Friday. An anonymous caller alerted police to the accident which took place on Queen’s Highway, in the vicinity of Tar Bay.

When police arrived on the scene they met Rolle’s vehicle, a silver Honda Civic, with extensive damage having collided into a concrete wall. The responding officers reported Rolle was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with severe head injuries.

Rolle was transported to the Exuma Health Clinic, a mini-hospital, where a doctor pronounced him dead.

Meanwhile on Saturday night in New Providence, a serious wreck took place on Prince Charles Drive in the vicinity of Doris Johnson High School.

RBPF press liaison officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Audley Peters did not have many details on that incident when contacted yesterday.

“There are no full details on the accident as yet, but thankfully there was no death in that incident,” ASP Peters said. “It was someone who lost control and snapped a lamp pole and caused power outages in the area. There were no serious injuries.”

After the car collided with the utility pole, it burst into flames and the occupant, according to onlookers, had to be removed from the vehicle by a team. He was taken from the scene by ambulance but sustained no life-threatening injuries.

Investigations into these incidents continue.