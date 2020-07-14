Juvenile Remanded Over Allegations He Supplied Cocaine

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A JUVENILE was remanded to the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys over allegations he supplied cocaine to another person and was found with a quantity of marijuana he intended to sell.

The 17-year-old appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with supplying a quantity of cocaine to another person on July 9. The teenager was also charged with marijuana possession and being in possession of a quantity of Indian hemp with the intent to supply. During his hearing, he denied all three of the charges and the matter was adjourned to October 28 for trial.

The youngster was arraigned alongside Ennal Miller, 59, who was also charged with one count of simple possession after officers seized six grams of Indian hemp from her on July 9. She pleaded guilty and was fined $300 or two months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. Prosecutor Lincoln McKenzie said around 3.50pm that day, officers observed Miller being handed four Ziploc bags containing a quantity of suspected marijuana.

Osbourne Newbold, 39, also appeared before Magistrate Forbes for drug related offences. He was charged with simple possession and marijuana possession with the intent to supply. He pleaded guilty to both counts and was was fined $300 or three months at BDCS for count one and $1,000 or six months in prison for count two. Both sentences were ordered to run concurrently.

Prosecutor Lincoln McKenzie said when officers searched the defendant that day, they found a homemade marijuana cigarette in his right hand. He also said they found more of the drugs in his underpants and nine cookies they suspected to contain marijuana in his vehicle. The drugs found on Newbold’s person had an estimated weight of 13 grams, while the suspected marijuana cookies had an estimated weight of five grams. The officers also recovered $1,911 which they believed were the proceeds of crime.

During the hearing, Newbold was represented by attorney Ian Cargill. He told the magistrate his client was remorseful for his actions. He also said Newbold could prove the funds were not his, but belonged to someone else. As a result, Magistrate Forbes scheduled a hearing for November 5 to determine whether the funds the officers seized from Newbold were in fact derived from crime.

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Brad Henfield was charged with marijuana possession with the intent to supply after officers seized over two pounds of Indian hemp from him on July 10. Sgt McKenzie said when officers stopped and searched Henfield that day, they found a package containing a quantity of suspected marijuana in his vehicle.

When he was taken into custody for questioning, he told officers he had found the drugs outside. During the hearing, Magistrate Forbes said he found it amazing how many people claimed they found drugs lying around in the street. After accepting Henfield’s guilty plea, he convicted him of the offense and fined him $2,000. He warned Henfield if he failed to pay the fine, he would spend eight months in prison.