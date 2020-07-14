Police Target Bars Where Social Distancing Is Missing

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

POLICE have been targeting bars whose owners have not been enforcing social distancing protocols or adhering to curbside liquor sales, police press liaison officer ASP Audley Peters said yesterday.

“Over the weekend, persons were not adhering to the curbside sales of liquor,” ASP Peters said. “We are still under the curbside rule and so the police officers were admonished to go to those bars, because the customers were going inside those bars and not following the social distancing protocols. So that’s what was going on. Those persons were found in breach and the proprietors were arrested and dealt with.”

He denied assertions that police were shutting down bars and liquor stores, after several voice notes circulated yesterday suggesting this. “So we are not closing any bars down. Persons were just targeted who did not comply with the rules of social distancing or curbside selling and who also chose to go beyond the time they were allotted to be open.”

According to Section 9(a) of the Emergency Powers Orders, bars are listed as “prohibited businesses” along with discos, cinemas, libraries and other venues that are still not allowed to open.

Asked about the voice notes, ASP Peters said, “I am aware of that, voice notes circulating in regards to the closure of the liquor stores, but something like that would have had to be confirmed by the competent authority and no such thing has happened.”

The Tribune contacted 700 Wines & Spirits on West Bay Street to see if there was an issue or visitation by the police. A store representative said they had not had any challenges.

“No,” said the store representative. “No one came here and we had no issues. As far as I know, none of our other locations had any issues of that nature, either.”