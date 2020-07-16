Abaco Remains In State Of Disrepair, Says Migration Group

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

IN its latest situation report, the International Organisation for Migration says Abaco remains in a state of disrepair.

“The IOM field reports that Abaco remains in a state of disrepair, with many homes lacking sufficient infrastructure to navigate the hurricane season safely,” the organization says in its April to May 2020 report. “There is a shortage of essential building materials; therefore, many homes are still covered with tarpaulins to prevent water from rain entering. Additionally, there is a shortage of affordable rental homes for displaced persons, returnees, and workers hampering the progress of the recovery. The economic impact of Dorian and COVID-19 has been severe, with many families relying on NGOs and International organizations for food, water, and other essential items.

“The Bahamas entered its hurricane season on July 1, 2020, making the need for swift rebuilding solutions critical, and leaving many families and homes vulnerable to any significant weather systems.”

The IOM quoted Sarone Kennedy, a member of the Civil Society Bahamas board, as saying: “The rebuilding process is difficult. Groups of people have come together to ease the burden of families and individuals, but Abaco is far from being the beautiful, serene island it once was.”

The IOM said it launched a re-documentation programme on June 25 to help vulnerable migrants with their naturalisation process.

“IOM hopes to assist up to 100 beneficiaries who will be selected by an independent committee. The selection process will be based on the needs and vulnerabilities of beneficiaries. The final report of this programme will entail experiences, lead times, costs of the documentation process, and will make recommendations of the stakeholders about the process.”

In May the IOM said the Bahamas is not ready for the 2020 hurricane season. It said emergency shelter capacity is a major weakness. It found that 13 of 25 official shelters were usable and capable of housing just two percent of the population of Abaco and Grand Bahama. It said many of the shelters are built in vulnerable locations.