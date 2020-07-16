Pm Tours Construction Site

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar toured the Goldwynn boutique hotel construction site on West Bay Street yesterday.

Construction on the $120 million project has resumed after a temporary stop due to COVID-19. When completed, the six-story property will feature 80 condo-hotel suites and 80 residential condominiums and a rooftop pool. Amenities will include a beachfront infinity pool, a seaside restaurant, a movie theatre, a theatre for plays and concerts and a spa.

Approximately 80 Bahamians are currently employed on the project during the construction phase. The tour was led by Randy Hart, vice-president, Wynn Development (pictured with the Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism).

(Photos: OPM Communications)