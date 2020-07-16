0

Pm Tours Construction Site

Photos: OPM Communications

Photos: OPM Communications

As of Thursday, July 16, 2020

photo

Randy Hart with Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and Minister of Tourism Dionisio D'Aguilar.

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar toured the Goldwynn boutique hotel construction site on West Bay Street yesterday.

Construction on the $120 million project has resumed after a temporary stop due to COVID-19. When completed, the six-story property will feature 80 condo-hotel suites and 80 residential condominiums and a rooftop pool. Amenities will include a beachfront infinity pool, a seaside restaurant, a movie theatre, a theatre for plays and concerts and a spa.

Approximately 80 Bahamians are currently employed on the project during the construction phase. The tour was led by Randy Hart, vice-president, Wynn Development (pictured with the Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism).

(Photos: OPM Communications)

More like this story

Comments

birdiestrachan 4 hours, 35 minutes ago

A POPPY SHOW. plain and simple.

0

Sign in to comment