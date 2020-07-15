Police Relocations ‘Not Linked To Party’

By TRIBUNE REPORTER

DEPUTY Commissioner of Police Ismella Davis-Delancey is leading an investigation into a video of people staging a party in a courtroom, according to Police Commissioner Paul Rolle.

“The matter pertaining to the video is being investigated by the deputy commissioner to determine whether or not there is any wrongdoing,” Commissioner Rolle said yesterday.

Top judiciary officials are also investigating the video, which appeared to show some court staff. The cell phone video showed several women gyrating to music and holding beverages in the 30-second clip that spread on social media last week. A few men were also caught on camera in the courtroom party.

A statement by Chief Justice Brian Moree and Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson-Pratt on Friday said the behaviour does not reflect the standards and professionalism of court staff.

“The Office of the Judiciary is aware of the video circulating on social media showing persons dancing and socialising at an event which is said to have occurred in the Magistrates Court Complex on July 9, 2020,” the statement said.

“In response to this, we wish to advise that an internal enquiry into this incident has been launched to determine what actually occurred in the Magistrates Court building, and the facts and circumstances surrounding the events which are partially captured on the video. Appropriate action will be taken in line with the conclusions of the enquiry.”

Commissioner Rolle said yesterday he has made significant changes to the staff of the Nassau Street Police Station. He said the changes have nothing to do with the recent court video.

“I transferred eight officers from that station, I left two or three and I transferred in 12 as we are trying to strengthen the security at the court and as you know there was a bus accident and several of the officers who work in the area are presently on sick leave,” he said.

“I made a determination at this time to make the changes as I move all the senior officers throughout the force and the officer-in-charge of the court was the only one who was not moved.

“The changes were made on Monday. I just made changes at the Central Police Station, I made changes at tourism, at the Arawak Cay Police Station, at the CID and I decided on Monday to make changes at the court complex. I’m doing a restructuring of the force,” he said.